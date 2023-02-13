Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 75.34% in the September 2022 quarter
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
ICRA upgrades LT ratings of West Coast Paper Mills; maintains 'stable' outlook
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ellora Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 43.45 croreNet profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.4541.14 6 OPM %1.821.92 -PBDT0.290.40 -28 PBT0.190.30 -37 NP0.130.22 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU