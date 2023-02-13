JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 43.45 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.4541.14 6 OPM %1.821.92 -PBDT0.290.40 -28 PBT0.190.30 -37 NP0.130.22 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU