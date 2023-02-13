Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 43.45 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.43.4541.141.821.920.290.400.190.300.130.22

