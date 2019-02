Negative global cues may trigger selling

Market is seen opening lower, tracking negative leads from Asian markets and overnight decline on the Wall Street. Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 21 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian shares declined Friday, following a negative closing in the US stocks after the release of a stream of disappointing global economic data on Thursday. Investors continue to closely watch high-level talks between US and Chinese trade negotiators in Washington, with little more than a week left before a US-imposed deadline for an agreement expires, triggering higher tariffs.

US stocks finished lower Thursday as fresh economic data out of and suggest further slowing in global growth. Concerns about slowing global growth were underscored by the release of surveys from and that showed in February, with export-dependent German manufacturers reporting the worst drop in activity in more than six years.

In US, December's durable goods data showed a surprise slowdown in business spending. The manufacturing survey fell to minus 4.1, the first negative number since May 2016 and the biggest drop since August 2011. Markit PMI data also showed at the slowest pace in 17 months.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 55.48 crore on 21 February 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 202.10 crore on 21 February 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks ended higher for second straight session yesterday, 21 February 2019, amid positive global cues. Broader market outperformed the main stock indices. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 142.09 points or 0.40% to settle at 35,898.35. The index rose 54.40 points or 0.51% to settle at 10,789.85.

Meanwhile, the of India (RBI) on Thursday released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting held on February 5-7. has said that the neutral stance of the central will provide flexibility and the room to address challenges to sustained growth of the Indian over the coming months, as long as the outlook remains benign.

In his statement, Das said that global growth was losing traction amidst lingering trade tensions and uncertainty around Brexit. On the positive side, remain soft, though the benefit for net exports could be restricted due to slowing global demand. GDP growth for 2019-20 is projected at 7.4% - in the range of 7.2-7.4% in H1, and 7.5% in Q3 - with risks evenly balanced.

Das noted that the CPI print of December at 2.2% continued to surprise on the downside. The RBI also believed that the outlook for food was expected to be benign in the backdrop of excess domestic supply conditions in many CPI inflation is projected at below 4% in the remaining four quarters - 2.8% in Q4:2018-19, 3.2-3.4% in H1:2019-20 and 3.9% in Q3:2019-20 - with risks broadly balanced.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)