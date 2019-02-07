Benchmarks may correct due to profit booking

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 27.50 points at the opening bell.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of a three-day central that ends later today. The resolution of the (RBI)'s (MPC) will be placed on the RBI website at 11:45 IST.

Overseas, stocks in traded mixed on Thursday, while US- trade hopes are up as negotiations are set to continue.

US stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day winning streak, after Donald Trump's State of the Union address offered few details on his economic agenda. The president, however, insisted commit to real, structural economic reforms before a trade deal can be reached.

On the data front, US manufacturing productivity rose 1.3% in the fourth quarter, up from 1.1% growth in the third quarter, the Labor Department reported. The US trade deficit in November fell to $49.3 billion, below the October level of $55.5 billion in October.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 694.97 crore on 6 February 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 525.26 crore on 6 February 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, 6 February 2019, led by gains in Reliance Industries, and The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 358.42 points or 0.98% to settle at 36,975.23. The 50 index rose 128.10 points or 1.17% to settle at 11,062.45.

On the economic front, the chaired by the has approved establishment of a unified authority for regulating all in International Centres (IFSCs) in through International Centres Authority Bill, 2019. The first IFSC in has been set up at GIFT City, Gandhinagar,

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)