Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Continental Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion
New India Assurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 483.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Rollatainers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 2.95 croreNet Loss of Neo Infracon reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7300.00% to Rs 15.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.950 0 15.540.21 7300 OPM %-17.290 -15.32-276.19 - PBDT-0.25-0.42 40 3.01-1.46 LP PBT-0.28-0.47 40 2.85-1.61 LP NP-0.25-0.50 50 2.22-1.77 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU