Neogen Chemicals IPO gets strong demand

Receives bids for 17.82 crore shares

The initial public offer (IPO) of Chemicals received bids for 17.82 crore shares, (NSE) data showed. The IPO was subscribed 41.18 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 30.49 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 113.88 times. The (RIIs) category was subscribed 16.06 times.

The issue opened for subscription on 24 April 2019 and closed on 26 April 2019. The price band for the issue was Rs 212 to Rs 215 per share.

The objects of the issue was to fund the working capital requirements of Rs 20 crore and towards repayment of certain borrowings of Rs 20.5 crore availed, early redemption of 9.8% fully redeemable cumulative preference shares totalling Rs 11.50 core and rest for apart from providing the benefits of listing the equity shares on the BSE and the NSE and to enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

Ahead of the opening of the IPO, the board of directors of the company finalized allocation of 18.46 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 215 per share.

On a consolidated basis, net sales was Rs 159.23 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 12.09 crore in the nine months ended 31 December 2018.

Chemicals is one of India's leading manufacturers of bromine and The product offerings comprise specialty and other specialty as well as specialty and comprises of pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymers additives, water treatment chemicals, and flavours and fragrances and are widely used for specialised applications to meet industry-specific requirements and can be classified based on application industries.

