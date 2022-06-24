Neogen Chemicals settles trademark dispute with Neogen Corporation

Neogen Chemicals has signed and executed a Settlement Agreement (Agreement) with Neogen Corporation to amicably settle the ongoing dispute relating to the trademark 'Neogen'.

As a part of settlement, the parties have agreed to co-exist without confusion with respect to the use of their respective "Neogen" marks, and subject to the terms of the Agreement.

