Nestle India Ltd sees good buying

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17734.45, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.42% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% gain in NIFTY and a 1.21% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 17734.45, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 12923.95. The Sensex is at 44063.38, up 0.41%. Nestle India Ltd has added around 9.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31454.35, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17740.5, up 1.66% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 22.42% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% gain in NIFTY and a 1.21% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 81.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)