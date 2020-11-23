Tata Steel Ltd in demand

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 539.35, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.57% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2774.75, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.34 lakh shares in last one month.

Tata Steel Ltd is up 28.57% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 539, up 0.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

