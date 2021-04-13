Net Indirect Tax collections Spurt 12.3% In FY21

-
The provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST & non-GST) for the Financial Year 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are at Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to 9.54 lakh Crore for the Financial Year 2019-20, thereby registering a growth of 12.3%. Net Indirect Tax Collection for the Financial Year 2020-21 shows that 108.2% of the Revised Estimates (RE) of indirect taxes for Financial Year 2020-21 has been achieved. As regards customs, net tax collections stood at Rs. 1.32 lakh crore during Financial Year 2020-21 as compared to Rs.1.09 lakh crore during the previous Financial Year, thereby registering a growth of around 21%.
Net Tax collections on account of Central Excise and Service Tax(Arrears) during Financial Year 2020-21 stood at Rs. 3.91 lakh crore as compared to Rs.2.45 lakh crore in the previous Financial Year, thereby registering a growth of more than 59%.Net Tax collections on account of GST of Centre (CGST+IGST+ Compensation Cess) during Financial Year 2020-21 is Rs. 5.48 lakh crore as compared to Rs. 5.99 lakh crore in the previous Financial Year. Revised estimates of Net GST collection including CGST and Compensation Cess for FY 2020-21 was Rs. 5.15 Lakh Crore , Thus, the actual net GST collections is 106% of total targeted collection, though these are 8% lower than the last FYs collection.
