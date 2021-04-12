SIAM Says India's Total Automobile Production Drops 14% In FY21

The latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) showed today that the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle in FY-21 was 22,652,108 units, as against 26,353,293 units in FY-20, witnessing a de-growth of 14.04%. A total of 2,711,457 units of Total Passenger Vehicles were sold in FY-21, as compared to 2,773,519 units in FY-20, resulting in a de-growth of 2.24%.
SIAM noted further that 568,559 units of Total Commercial Vehicles were sold in FY-21, as compared to 717,593 units in FY-20, resulting in a de-growth of 20.77%. A total of 216,197 units of Total Three-wheelers were sold in FY-21, as compared to 637,065 units in FY-20, resulting in a de-growth of 66.06%. A total of 15,119,387 units of Total Two-wheelers were sold in FY-21, as compared to 17,416,432 units in FY-20, resulting in a de-growth of 13.19%.
SIAM stated that 404,400 units of Passenger Vehicles were exported in FY-21, as compared to 662,118 units in FY-20 and 50,334 units of Commercial Vehicles were exported in FY-21, as compared to 60,379 units in FY-20, resulting in a de-growth of 38.92% and 16.64%, respectively. A total of 392,941 units of Three-wheelers were exported in FY-21, as compared to 501,651 units in FY-20 and 3,277,724 units of Two-wheelers were exported in FY-21, as compared to 3,519,405 units in FY-20, resulting in a de-growth of 21.67% and 6.87%, respectively.
