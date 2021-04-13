Paddy Procurement Rises 12.35%

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 702.05 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 700.53 LMT and Rabi Crop 1.52 LMT) upto 11.04.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 623.47 LMT, marking a rise of around 12.35%.

About 105.05 Lac farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,32,548.26 Crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)