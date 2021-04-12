CPI inflation rises to 5.52% in March 2021

Core CPI inflation moves up to 5.72% in March 2021

The all-India general CPI inflation rose to 5.52% in March 2021 (new base 2012=100), compared with 5.03% in February 2021. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 4.61% and urban area 6.52% in March 2021 as against 4.19% and 5.96% in February 2021.

The core CPI inflation moved up to 5.72% in March 2021 compared with 5.59% in February 2021. The cumulative CPI inflation has increased to 6.16% in April-March FY2021 compared with 4.77% in April-March FY2020.

Among the CPI components, inflation of food and beverages jumped to 5.24% in March 2021 from 4.25% in February 2021. Within the food items, the inflation increased for meat and fish to 15.09%, oils and fats 24.92%, vegetables (-) 4.83%, fruits 7.86% and pulses and products 13.25%. Further, the inflation also moved up for prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 5.39%, non-alcoholic beverages 14.41% and sugar and confectionery (-) 0.53%. However, the inflation declined for cereals and products to (-) 0.69%, spices 6.72%, milk and products 2.24% and egg 10.60% in March 2021.

The inflation for housing increased to 3.50%, while that for miscellaneous items rose to 6.88% in March 2021. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication increased to 12.55%, education 2.50%, household goods and services 3.28%, recreation and amusement 6.12%, while it eased for personal care and effects 5.92% and health 6.17% in March 2021.

The inflation for clothing and footwear rose to 4.41%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light moved up to 4.50% in March 2021.

