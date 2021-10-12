L&T Construction bags 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

As per L&T's classification, the value of the said contracts lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its construction arm has secured various 'significant' orders in India for its various businesses.

L&T Construction's metallurgical & material handling (MMH) business has secured an order to set up coke oven, by product and coke dry quenching plants, given its competence and capability to deliver complex plants in the steel sector.

The MMH business has also secured new orders in the mining sector for its products business and add-on orders from its existing customers.

L&T Construction's buildings & factories business has won an order from a prestigious client for construction of office space at Hyderabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 lakh square feet on fast-track timelines, scheduled to be completed in 14 months.

This project consists of two towers with five basements & associated utility buildings. The tower area comprises composite structural steel structure from the basement. The scope of work involves civil, finishes & related mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works.

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to construct a demineralization plant, ETP and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar. The project scope involves design, engineering, supply, erection & commissioning of the demineralisation plant, effluent treatment plant, condensate polishing unit and drinking water plant with single point responsibility on lump sum turn key basis.

L&T GeoStructure, wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, for the construction of 1 km long, 1000 mm thick plastic concrete cut-off wall for the Kanupur Irrigation Project at Keonjhar District, Odisha. The duration of the project is 11 months.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit soared 141.2% to Rs 1,556.18 crore on a 38% jump in net sales to Rs 29,334.73 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of L&T were currently trading 0.68% lower at Rs 1705.05 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)