Ujjivan Small Finance Bank soars after strong quarter business update

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumped 7.69% to Rs 22.40 after the bank's total deposits increased by 31% to Rs 14,090 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 10,743 crore in Q2 FY21.

The total deposits have risen by 3% from Rs 13,673 crore in Q1 FY22.

CASA was at Rs 3,168 crore as on 30 September 2022 as against Rs 1,769 crore as on 30 September 2021 and Rs 2,773 crore as on 30 June 2021.

CASA ratio was at 22% as on 30 September 2022 as against 16% as on 30 September 2021 and 20% as on 30 June 2021.

The bank's gross loan book has increased by 4% to Rs 14,508 crore in Q2 FY2 from Rs 13,890 crore in Q2 FY21. It is higher by 3% as compared with Rs 14,037 crore recorded in Q1 FY21.

Disbursements for the quarter rose by 2.14 time to Rs 3,122 crore from Rs 1,458 crore recorded in the same period last year. The disbursements have risen by 2.38 times from Rs 1,311 crore in Q1 FY22.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments.

