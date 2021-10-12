Radico Khaitan spurts 24% in five sessions

Radico Khaitan rose 9.50% to Rs 1119, extending gains for the fifth straight session.Shares of Radico Khaitan surged 23.62% in five sessions from from its recent closing low of Rs 905.20 on 5 October 2021.
The stock hit a record high of Rs 1131.55 in morning trade today. It has risen 186.08% from its 52-week low of Rs 391.15 hit on 20 October 2020.
The stock surged 5.19% in the previous session after the company announced that it unveiled two new luxury products -- Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka and Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection-Royal Crafted Whisky.
Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka is the luxury brand extension of the company's flagship brand, Magic Moments Vodka. It will be available in two variants, i.e. Magic Moments Dazzle Gold and Magic Moments Dazzle Vanilla.
Royal Ranthambore is crafted from different bespoke blended malt scotch from various regions of Scotland.
Both Magic Moments Dazzle and Royal Ranthambore will be available in select stores in Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana in the first phase of launch.
On a consolidated basis, the liquor maker posted a 27.6% jump in net profit to Rs 56.23 crore on 47.3% rise in net sales to Rs 602.76 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Radico Khaitan is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. The company has three distilleries in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and one in Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The company has a total owned capacity of 157 million litres and operates 32 bottling units (5 owned and 27 contracted) spread across the country.
