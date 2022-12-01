Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd up for fifth session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.25, up 10.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.22% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% slide in NIFTY and a 3.13% slide in the Nifty IT.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.25, up 10.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 18842.25. The Sensex is at 63406.04, up 0.49%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 19.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2116.55, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

