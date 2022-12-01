Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Timken India Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2022.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soared 11.29% to Rs 75.4 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88239 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 10.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd spiked 9.82% to Rs 3631.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27787 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurt 9.69% to Rs 40.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd exploded 9.11% to Rs 972.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1095 shares in the past one month.

