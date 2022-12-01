Kridhan Infra Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HPL Electric & Power Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2022.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2022.

Kridhan Infra Ltd surged 15.78% to Rs 4.77 at 01-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28413 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd soared 15.03% to Rs 113.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83787 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd spiked 12.67% to Rs 49.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96036 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spurt 12.39% to Rs 70.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4506 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd added 12.28% to Rs 15.64. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)