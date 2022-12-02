JUST IN
Business Standard

India's coal production increases by 17.13% this fiscal

Capital Market 

India's coal production increased impressively by 17.13% to 524.20 Million Ton (MT) during April -November 2022 as compared 447.54 MT production during the same period of the previous year. With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, Ministry of coal has put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction and has been engaging regularly with various coal companies in the country and monitoring their production.

The all-round efforts made to increase the domestic production and despatch have shown extremely good results. India is the world's third largest energy consuming country and the demand for electricity grows by about 4.7% annually.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 17:20 IST

