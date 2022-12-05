JUST IN
India Services Growth Strongest in 3 Months

Indian services firms continued to benefit from accommodative demand conditions in November. New business inflows rose markedly and at the quickest pace in three months, supporting a sharp expansion in output and further job creation. There was another substantial increase in input costs, the second-fastest since July, which underpinned the strongest upturn in selling charges in just under five-and-a-half years. Rising from 55.1 in October to 56.4 in November, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index indicated a sharp increase in output that was the quickest in three months. Survey participants linked the latest expansion to demand strength, successful marketing and a sustained upturn in sales.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 13:14 IST

