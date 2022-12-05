India Forex Reserves Rise To $550 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the third straight week, to $550.14 billion in the week through November 25, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. The foreign exchange reserves for the week ended November 18 stood at $547.25 billion. Foreign currency assets rose by $3 billion to $487.29 billion for the week ending November 25 according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. It was at $484.29 billion for the week ending November 18. However, gold reserves fell by $73 million to $39.94 billion.

