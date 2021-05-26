Newgen Software bags Indian patent for "Online Collaborative Signing of Documents"

-
ALSO READ
Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process
Trident secures European patent for producing non-chemical soft towel fabric
Trident receives US patent for 'Process for Manufacturing Air Rich Yarn and Air Rich Fabric'
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the December 2020 quarter
Newgen Software Technologies standalone net profit rises 34.37% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Newgen Software Technologies has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India, for an invention entitled Online Collaborative Signing of Documents for the term of 20 years commencing from 18 November 2010 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.
The present invention aims at offering a solution for collaborative signing of documents with automatic verification of user device, user identity and user signatures. The system includes an interface to access documents with an authentication module using User Device ID management and Digital Rights Management (DRM).
The system also includes a workflow manager to manage flow of signed and unsigned documents which enables collaborative signing and automatically verifies signature. A document hash generator is configured to secure information of signed and unsigned documents.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU