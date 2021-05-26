Newgen Software bags Indian patent for "Online Collaborative Signing of Documents"

Newgen Software Technologies has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India, for an invention entitled Online Collaborative Signing of Documents for the term of 20 years commencing from 18 November 2010 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

The present invention aims at offering a solution for collaborative signing of documents with automatic verification of user device, user identity and user signatures. The system includes an interface to access documents with an authentication module using User Device ID management and Digital Rights Management (DRM).

The system also includes a workflow manager to manage flow of signed and unsigned documents which enables collaborative signing and automatically verifies signature. A document hash generator is configured to secure information of signed and unsigned documents.

