Newgen Software slumps after Q1 PAT drops 59% QoQ

-
ALSO READ
Newgen Software promoter sell 10.57% stake
Newgen Software Q4 PAT rises 49% QoQ
Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the December 2020 quarter
Newgen Software Technologies standalone net profit rises 34.37% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Newgen Software Technologies hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 662.60 after the company's' consolidated net profit declined 59% to Rs 216 crore on 20.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,595 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Annuity revenues (ATS/AMC, Support, and SaaS) were at Rs 104.8 crore (up 2.9% QoQ) while subscription revenues (ATS/AMC and SaaS) were at Rs 53.7 crore (up 2.7% QoQ) in Q1 FY21.
Revenue from sale of products/license were at Rs 27.9 crore (down 40.6% QoQ) in the first quarter. Implementation & digitization revenues were at Rs 26.8 crore (down 47.7% QoQ) in Q1 FY21.
EBITDA declined by 65.7% to Rs 228 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 664 crore in Q4 FY21.
Diwakar Nigam, chairman & managing director, Newgen Software Technologies, said - "We are pleased to announce a robust growth quarter. We witnessed accelerated and broad based growth in revenues and profits. Revenues were up by 21% and Profit after tax was up by 137% in Q1 compared to the same period last year. As the markets are opening up, we hope to maintain the growth momentum. We continue to put efforts in growing our annuity based revenues which witnessed a growth of 20% Q1 YoY.
We are excited to unveil our digital transformation platformNewgenONE. NewgenONE is a comprehensive low-code platform for process automation with integrated content services, and communication management. NewgenONE simplifies complex enterprises wide business processes and information for superior employee and customer experiences.
We have enhanced our relationships with system integrators through exemplary customer cases and success stories in our joint target markets. This segment is expected to be a key growth engine of our revenues in the medium term."
The company was granted two additional patents in the areas of content management during the quarter taking the total patent grants to 20 in India and the US.
Newgenis the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU