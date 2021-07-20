Shyam Metalics gains after robust Q1 performance

Shyam Metalics and Energy rose 3.37% to Rs 444.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 458.01 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 80.36 crore in Q1 FY21.
Revenue from operations soared 170.3% YoY to Rs 2465.03 in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 911.84 crore in Q1 FY21.
As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue have risen by 18.1% and 4.9%, respectively.
The company recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 627.34 crore in the first quarter compared with Rs 67.32 crore in the same period last year.
ShyamMetalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. It is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India, as of February 2021.
