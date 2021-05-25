Newgen Software Q4 PAT rises 49% QoQ

On a consolidated basis, Newgen Software Technologies reported 48.9% jump in net profit to Rs 52.73 crore on 7.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 200 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

Subscription revenues (ATS/AMC and cloud) were at Rs 52.3 crores, up 2.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Annuity revenue streams (ATS/AMC, support, and cloud/SaaS) were at Rs 101.8 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 100.5 crore in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from sale of products/license were at Rs 47.0 crores, up 29.1% QoQ. Implementation & digitization revenues were at Rs 51.2 crores, up 5.3% QoQ.

EBIDTA declined 3.6% to Rs 66.30 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 68.80 crore in Q3 FY21.

The company reported 74% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 126.5 crore on 1.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 672.6 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

Diwakar Nigam, chairman & managing director, Newgen Software Technologies, said: "In FY'21, we continued to witness business momentum with expanded customer engagements and addition of 67 new logos under our umbrella. We are on our path to transformation from new license revenues to more stable subscription revenues and are witnessing a continuous increase in this segment.

US region is now our largest revenue contributor recording a growth of 16% this year, with significant customers on cloud. We continue to build our Global System Integrator ecosystem and expand our direct sales structures."

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications - to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM) - for connected operations. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

The scrip was currently up 0.08% at Rs 380.75 on the BSE. In the past one month, the stock has gained 22.18% while the benchmark Sensex has added 6.05% during the same period.

