Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 3.5%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 25.98% over last one month compared to 16.63% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.09% rise in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd fell 3.5% today to trade at Rs 188.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.55% to quote at 17159.64. The index is up 16.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd decreased 2.1% and 3i Infotech Ltd lost 1.53% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 11.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 25.98% over last one month compared to 16.63% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2275 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12233 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 306 on 29 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 96.2 on 23 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)