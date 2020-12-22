NFU Mutual selects Zensar as strategic tech and digital services partner

-
Zensar Technologies announced that it has been selected by NFU Mutual, the UK's leading rural insurer, to form a new strategic technology and digital relationship to support multiple technologies that underpin a number of the company's key business systems.
Zensar's insurance industry knowledge and extensive experience in delivering Application Development and support services for global customers, combined with its demonstrable commitment towards delivering business value, made it an obvious partner of choice for NFU Mutual.
The work will encompass software development, maintenance and support in both current and future-facing technologies such as Guidewire, Microsoft and Cloud.
Zensar will be working to help NFU Mutual deliver on a number of strategic technology initiatives to help deliver the short- and long-term vision for the business as it moves into 2021 and beyond.
