NHPC inks MoU with BEL

NHPC said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics (BEL) for setting up of giga watt scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.5% to Rs 1,039.31 crore on a 15.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,785.14 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

