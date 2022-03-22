LIC offloads 2% in NHPC

-
ALSO READ
Board of NHPC approves initiation of merger process for Jalpower Corporation
Board of NHPC approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary
NHPC gains on signing promoters agreement with GEDCO
NHPC invests Rs 25 cr to set up two wholly-owned subsidiary companies
NHPC gains after Q2 FY22 PAT rises 7% to Rs 1,387 cr
-
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) sold 204,413,392 equity shares or 2.035% stake of NHPC from 27 April 2016 to 17 March 2022.Post transaction, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) decreased its shareholding to 726,211,315 equity shares or 7.23% stake from 930,624,707 equity shares or 9.265% stake held earlier in NHPC. The deal was executed as market sale.
As of 31 December 2021, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 7.43% stake in the company.
Shares of NHPC were trading 0.36% higher at Rs 28 on BSE in morning trade.
NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 70.95%.
The company reported 7.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 888.76 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 961.64 crore recorded in Q3 FY21. Consolidated net sales of state-owned hydropower giant fell by 8.6% to Rs 2,156.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,359 recorded in Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU