Nifty above 16,550; broader market outperforms

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 135.99 points or 0.25% to 55,533.52. The Nifty 50 index gained 42.10 points or 0.25% to 16,572.95.
The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.77% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.69%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,944 shares rose and 1,005 shares fell.
A total of 147 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 230.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 July, provisional data showed.
Earnings Today:
RBL Bank (up 2.68%), CSB Bank (up 3.24%), IDBI Bank (up 1.24%), Can Fin Homes (up 0.31%), CRISIL (up 2.85%), Cyient (up 0.73%), Elecon Engineering (up 0.08%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 1.09%), Happiest Minds Technologies (up 3.90%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.84%), Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 0.77%), IndiaMART InterMESH (up 1.21%), ICICI Securities (down 1.05%), JSW Energy (up 0.39%), Mphasis (down 0.02%), Persistent Systems (up 1.74%), Hitachi Energy India (down 0.39%0, PVR (up 1.53%), and SRF (up 0.92%) will announce their financial results for Q1 FY23 later in the day.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 1.10% to 1969.25. The index lost 0.77% in past two trading sessions.
Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Sun TV Network (up 2.08%), PVR (up 1.57%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.21%), Inox Leisure (up 1.14%) and Dish TV India (up 0.88%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Saregama India (up 0.87%), TV18 Broadcast (up 0.66%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.3%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.15%).
On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (down 1.78%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Zydus Lifesciences was down 0.04%. The drug maker said it received final approval from the US drug regulator to market Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection USP,4 mg/4 mL (1 mg/mL) single-dose vial. Norepinephrine Bitartrate is indicated for restoration of blood pressure in adult patients with acute hypotensive state. The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod in Gujarat (India).
State Bank of India (SBI) rose 0.72%. The central board of the PSU bank approved raising upto Rs 11,000 crore through Basel III compliant debt instrument in USD/INR and/or any other convertible currency, during FY23. The bank will raise fresh additional tier 1 (AT1) capital up to an amount of Rs 7,000 crore, and will raise fresh tier 2 capital upto Rs 4,000 crore.
Sonata Software jumped 6.33% after the company said that its board, at the meeting scheduled on Monday (25 July 2022), may consider proposal for issue of bonus shares of the company. On the same day, the board will also consider and approve standalone as well as consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter 30 June 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU