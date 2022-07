Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.93%, NIFTY climbs 1.10%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.93% at 28146.35 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, L&T Technology Services Ltd rose 6.81%, Mphasis Ltd jumped 5.10% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 3.75%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 5.69% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index increased 1.13% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.10% to close at 16520.85 while the SENSEX increased 1.15% to close at 55397.53 today.

