Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rose 3.5% to 23.495.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,487.20, at a premium of 2.2 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,485.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.96 lakh crore compared with Rs 24.41 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 143.65 points or 1% to 14,485.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

