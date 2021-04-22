Nifty April futures trade flat

NSE VIX rose 2.67% to 23.03

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,405.30, at a discount of 0.85 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,406.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 88.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.71 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 109.75 points or 0.77% to 14,406.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.67% to 23.03.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)