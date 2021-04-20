Nifty April futures trade at discount

NSE VIX slips 0.26% to 22.43

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,290, at a discount of 6.4 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,296.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.83 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 63.05 points or 0.44% to 14,296.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.26% to 22.43.

Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)