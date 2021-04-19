Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX jumps 10.20% to 22.49.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,384, a premium of 24.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,359.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 21.7 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 258.40 points or 1.77% to 14,359.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 10.20% to 22.49.

Wipro, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

