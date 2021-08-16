Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

NSE VIX surged 3.59% to 13.45

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,551.05, a discount of 12 points to Nifty's spot closing of 16,563.05.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 33.95 points or 0.21% to 16,563.05, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.59% to 13.4575.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

