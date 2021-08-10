Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

VIX rose 0.79% to 12.7

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,270.40, a discount 9.7 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 16,280.10

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 48.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.45 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 21.85 points or 0.13% to 16,280.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.79% to 12.705.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

