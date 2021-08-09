Nifty Aug futures trade at premium

NSE VIX ends at 12.60

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,264, a premium of 5.75 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 16,258.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.45 lakh crore compared with Rs 31.42 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 20.05 points or 0.12% to 16,258.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.01% to 12.605.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

