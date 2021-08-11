Nifty Aug futures trade at par

NSE VIX stable at 12.71

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,281.60, almost at par with Nifty's spot closing of 16,282.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 63.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 48.42 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 2.15 points or 0.01% to 16,282.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.05% to 12.7125.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

