Nifty Aug futures trade at par

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,363.70, almost at par with Nifty's spot closing of 16,364.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 95.18 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.81 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 82.15 or 0.5% to 16,364.40, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, lost 2.67% to 12.3725.

Bharat Forge, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

