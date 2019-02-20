Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10758.95, at premium of 23.50 points over the Nifty's closing of 10735.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.68 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 131.10 points or 1.24% to settle at 10,735.45.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1239.35, compared with spot closing price of 1235.55. February 2019 futures traded at 217.65, compared with spot closing price of 216.95. February 2019 futures traded at 494.80, compared with spot closing price of 493.70.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

