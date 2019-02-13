Nifty February 2019 futures at small premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty February 2019 futures traded at 10,803, at premium of 9.35 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,793.65 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.83 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 37.75 points or 0.35% to settle at 10,793.65
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Reliance Industries and Bata India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries February 2019 futures traded at 429.50, compared with spot closing price of 428.70. Reliance Industries February 2019 futures traded at 1,244, compared with spot closing price of 1238.30. Bata India February 2019 futures traded at 1,263, compared with spot closing price of 1274.
The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU