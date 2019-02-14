Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment spurts
The Nifty February 2019 futures traded at 10,794.40, at premium of 48.35 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,746.05 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 15.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.69 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 47.60 points or 0.44% to settle at 10,746.05.
Yes Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
Yes Bank February 2019 futures traded at 223.45, compared with spot closing price of 222.60. State Bank of India February 2019 futures traded at 268.25, compared with spot closing price of 267.50. Axis Bank February 2019 futures traded at 696.95, compared with spot closing price of 697.
The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.
