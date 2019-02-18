Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10655.20, at premium of 14.25 points over the Nifty's closing of 10640.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 83.45 points or 0.78% to settle at 10,640.95.

Reliance Industries, and ITC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1220.05, compared with spot closing price of 1215.65. February 2019 futures traded at 214.50, compared with spot closing price of 214. ITC February 2019 futures traded at 273.60, compared with spot closing price of 274.25.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)