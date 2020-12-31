Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to monthly expiry.

The Nifty January 2020 were at 13,998, a premium of 16.25 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 13,981.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 57.82 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.84 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 0.2 points to close flat at 13,981.75

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.07% to 21.095.

The Nifty option chain for 28 January 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 18.54 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 23.94 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike price.

RIL, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2020.

