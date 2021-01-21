Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty January 2021 were at 14,639.80, a premium of 49.45 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,590.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 69.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.42 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 54.35 or 0.37% to 14,590.35. Trading was volatile due to expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.92% to 22.18.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2021.

