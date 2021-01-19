Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

VIX slumped 6% as stocks rallied.

The Nifty January 2021 were at 14,572, a premium of 50.85 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,521.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.94 lakh crore compared with Rs 27.57 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 239.85 or 1.68% to 14,521.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.13% to 22.8975.

RIL, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)