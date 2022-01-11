Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 0.45% to 17.7575.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 18,085.05, a premium of 29.3 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,055.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 64.50 lakh crore compared with Rs 56.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 52.45 points or 0.29% to settle at 18,055.75.

RIL, Tata Steel and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

