Nifty January futures trade at premium; India VIX spurts 4%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel most active in segment.

The Nifty January 2022 was at 17,799.75, a premium of 53.85 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,745.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 177.57 lakh crore compared with Rs 99.83 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 179.35 points or 1% to settle at 17,745.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.35% at 17.9775.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts expires on 27 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)