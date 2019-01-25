Nifty January 2019 futures at premium

JUST IN
The Nifty January 2019 futures traded at 10788.50, a premium of 7.95 points from the Nifty's closing of 10780.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 16.41 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 69.25 points or 0.64% to settle at 10,780.55.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.

Fri, January 25 2019. 16:19 IST

